Police are urging people not to speculate online following a serious incident in York.

Roche Avenue and Bellfarm Avenue in York are closed off while crime scene investigators and officers carry out their enquiries.

North Yorkshire Police say they expect the work to continue throughout the weekend.

In a statement the force said: "We understand that this may cause concern within the community and would like to thank you for your patience and cooperation as we work diligently to establish the facts.

"The area has been cordoned off and we would ask members of the public to avoid the area to allow our officers to carry out their work without disruption."

More to follow.

