A police appeal has been launched after a mum from Bradford and her two children went missing.

Barbora Dotkova, aged 27, her three-year-old daughter and two-year-old son have all been reported missing in Bradford. It is believed that all three of them are together.

Enquiries suggest she may have travelled to the Northamptonshire area.

Barbora is described as a white woman, of slim build with dark-coloured hair.

If anyone has seen Barbora and the children or has any information about her movements or whereabouts, they are asked to contact police immediately.

