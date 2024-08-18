Play Brightcove video

Report by Helen Steel.

The family of a woman reported missing from her home in Doncaster are calling for her to return home.

Christine Stenson, age 66, was last seen in the Wheatley area on Monday, 12 August at around 5.30pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Christine is white, 5ft 5ins tall with very long, grey hair. She was last seen wearing a black vest top with a floral pattern and orange shorts.

Her family has gathered together at her home in Doncaster to organise a search for her.

Her sister Gillian took her out for a meal and then took her back home.

She said: ‘’We all love you - we’ve hunted high and low for you. We’ve been out searching for you - hunting all over. We need you back."

There have been some potential sightings of Christine - two were thought to have been in Elmfield Park just a few miles from her home.

Christine’s partner Glen is becoming increasingly concerned because she had stopped taking medication.

He said: "Please come home. Come home. There’s nothing wrong. I want to be with her for the rest of my life. It was always me and Chris forever. I just want her back."

Anyone with possible sightings of Christine is being urged to contact South Yorkshire Police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.