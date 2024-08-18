A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was assaulted in York.

Police were called to the Roche Avenue and Bellfarm Avenue area of Heworth at around 4.45am yesterday, 17 August, following reports of a serious assault.

A man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

An appeal was put out by police to trace a man in connection with the assault, and have now arrested a 33-year-old man.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

The victim's family has been informed and are being supported by officers.

A police presence will remain in the area for the remainder of the weekend Credit: ITV News

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police, said: "We understand this incident may cause concern within the community. However, we believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding it.

"We would like to thank the local community for their cooperation and the information provided so far. We also ask that people avoid speculation and refrain from spreading unverified information."

Officers are also conducting extensive enquiries in the area, including gathering CCTV footage, and taking witness statements.

A 33-year-old man from York has also been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody for questioning.

