Thousands of pounds has been raised to help vulnerable people in Huddersfield in a fundraising walk by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association.

Dozens of people walked or jogged their way around Greenhead Park in the town today, 18 August, in aid of Mirfield Food Bank.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association has already handed out over a million pounds to charities across the country.

Sabahat Karim from the association said: "The need of foodbanks has risen quite significantly in this area and whatever support we provide, we are struggling to reach the surface.

"We feel that we are doing something for our society that we live in which is really important given how much people are struggling."

There were also funfair activities and food stalls for participants to enjoy after the event.

Some of the money raised will also be donated to Humanity First’s efforts in Gaza.

