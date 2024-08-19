A man has admitted setting a double decker bus on fire during a riot in Leeds.

The bus was destroyed after it was set alight in the Harehills area on the night of Thursday, 18 July.

Footage of a man apparently deliberately igniting the fire went viral on social media.

Iustin Dobre, aged 37, of Clifton Mount, Harehills, Leeds, has pleaded guilty to arson recklessly endangering life.

Trouble broke out after social services were called to deal with a child protection issue on Luxor Street.

Tensions spilled over after police arrived to provide back-up. Over the course of several hours, large crowds gathered, police were attacked with missiles and several fires were started.

Dobre is also charged with violent disorder and is due to enter a plea at Leeds Crown Court on 29 August.

