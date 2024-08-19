Five more people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been charged after the Hull riot.

Shops were vandalised and looted, fires were started and officers were attacked during disturbances by far fight protesters on Saturday, 3 August.

Trouble spread across the Ferensway, Jameson Street and Spring Bank areas.

A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with violent disorder, two counts of burglary and three counts of criminal damage.

Ben Chapman, 20, of Stockleigh Close, and Joshua Hobman, 33, of Wenlock Street, have both been charged with violent disorder.

All three people were remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on Monday, 10 August.

Meanwhile, 57-year-old Jackie Miller, of South Garth in Little Weighton, pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order.

Jarrod Farrah, 32, of Collin Avenue, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Both will appear at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday, 21 August.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.