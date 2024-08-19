A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder nine years after the death of an 80-year-old man.

Tommy Ward was found badly beaten in his home on Salisbury Road, in Maltby, Rotherham, on 1 October, 2015.

His life savings of around £30,000 had been stolen.

The ex-miner died in hospital five months later as a result of the injuries he sustained in the attack.

A 36-year-old woman from Rotherham has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ten men and one woman had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences previously, but were all later released with no further action.

