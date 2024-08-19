A new home has been found for thousands of love locks that were set to be removed from a landmark bridge and melted down.

An estimated 5,000 padlocks have been fixed to the Weir footbridge in Bakewell by people celebrating relationships or remembering loved ones since 2011.

But a major repair project means the locks were going to be scrapped by September - causing an outcry from people who have locks attached to the bridge.

Now, the owner of Thornbridge Hall, a nearby stately home, has stepped in and said the love locks can be relocated there.

Locks have been left in memory of loved ones for 13 years. Credit: BPM

Richard Young, who started the 'Save the Love Locks' campaign, said: " There has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes to work out how the near 40,000 memories can be preserved.

"It is our intention to remove the padlocks bay by bay and reinstate them onto a similar structure within the grounds of the Hall.

"There will be enough space so that the tradition can be continued.

"We appreciate that it will not be the same as the bridge at Bakewell but it will be a lasting final resting place for all to enjoy."

It's hoped that a 'Love Lock' bench will also be placed near to the original bridge.

Mr Young added that details are now being explored by Derbyshire County Council.

