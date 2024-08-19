Two arrests after man stabbed in Huddersfield bar

The attack happened during a fight inside the Hart Bar on Cloth Hall Street. Credit: MEN Media

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed at a bar in Huddersfield.

A 38-year-old man was found with knife wounds on Kirkgate at around 2.40am on Sunday, 18 August.

It's thought he was stabbed during a fight inside the Hart Bar on Cloth Hall Street.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious but not life-threatening injury.

Two men, aged 29 and 37, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Both remain in custody.

