Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed at a bar in Huddersfield.

A 38-year-old man was found with knife wounds on Kirkgate at around 2.40am on Sunday, 18 August.

It's thought he was stabbed during a fight inside the Hart Bar on Cloth Hall Street.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious but not life-threatening injury.

Two men, aged 29 and 37, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Both remain in custody.

