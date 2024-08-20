A mural by the graffiti artist Banksy is to be given a new permanent home in Hull.

The artwork first appeared on Scott Street Bridge in 2018 but was removed a year later ahead of planned demolition work.

The council has confirmed that the art, including part of the surface it was painted on, will be installed in Trinity Market in the Old Town.

Cllr Rob Pritchard said much consideration has gone into the new location.

He said: "When the Banksy was removed it came with the bridge.

"[It] is two metres high and seven metres wide and weighs over a tonne... So there's the main consideration."

Cllr Pritchard said that the council has also taken footfall and benefits for local businesses into account.

He said the council wanted to ensure the public has "good access" but also that the artwork is kept safe.

"Having it in a place where people can have regular access to it, the market is open six days a week, so people will have access to it rather than it being in a gallery," he said.

The council applied a protective layer over the artwork in 2018. Credit: PA

The mural, which was painted on a disused and permanently raised bridge, features a child wearing a cape and a colander helmet. The boy appears to be holding a wooden sword with a pencil attached to the end, alongside the words: "Draw the raised bridge!"

Days after the image appeared it was defaced, which led to a protective screen being installed by the council.

There is no confirmed timescale for the relocation but there is due to be a local authority meeting next month to make a decision on the plans.

Cllr Pritchard said further arrangements need to be made due to the market's listed building status but said that it is hoped it could be in place by the end of March.

