A woman who crashed her car into an electricity box causing a fire and widespread power cuts has been sentenced.

Hayley Booth, 32, was almost three times over the drink-drive limit when she was arrested in Bawtry, South Yorkshire, on 19 July.

Police said her driving was "dangerous and foolish" and that she was lucky nobody was injured.

Sgt Chris Rogers said: "The collision caused an electricity box to catch fire and plunged half of Bawtry town centre into darkness due to a power cut it caused."

Booth, of Oxford Avenue, Lincoln, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while above the legal limit.

She was given a 12-month community order and must complete 160 hours of unpaid work.

Booth has also been disqualified from driving for two years and two months and must take an extended test before getting her licence back.

Sgt Rogers said: "Alcohol is one of the four main contributors to fatal and serious collisions in South Yorkshire and I hope this sentencing serves as a stern reminder that we will not tolerate dangerous drivers taking to our roads and put people's lives at risk."

