The family of a 35-year-old father from York has paid tribute to him after he was stabbed to death in York.

Greg Marshall has been named as the man who died following a stabbing in the city on Saturday 17 August.

A statement from his family read: "It’s with the deepest sadness that we as a family are having to announce the sudden passing of Greg Marshall.

"Our beloved Son, Father, Husband, Brother, Uncle and loyal friend to many far and wide.

"Our hearts are broken and we ask that you please respect our privacy whilst we process this tragedy."

Police have charged a 33-year-old man from York with murder and possession of bladed article.

A second 33-year-old man from York has been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article.

The pair will appear at York Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 20 August.

A third 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon has been recalled to prison.

Detective Inspector Dominic Holroyd said:

"Our thoughts are with Greg’s family and friends at this very sad time.

"If you have any information that could aid our investigation, please do not hesitate to contact us."

