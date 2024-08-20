A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an "incident" in Skegness.

Officers were called to reports of a fight at a property on Grosvenor Road at 6.52pm on Monday, 19 August.

Lincolnshire Police said Rhys Howell, 57, was found with serious injuries.

Mr Howell received treatment from paramedics at the scene but died shortly afterwards.

The 60-year-old man is in custody and is due to be questioned.

