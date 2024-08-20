Emergency services are in attendance at a theme park after a ride malfunctioned leaving people stuck mid-air.

Lincolnshire Police has confirmed it is responding to an incident at Skegness Pleasure Beach.

Officers have not confirmed how many people are trapped but said a "number of people" are in need of rescue.

A spokesperson said: "We are attending an incident at Skegness Pleasure Beach where a ride has malfunctioned and remains suspended in the air with a number of people stuck on the ride.

"We ask members of the public to please avoid the area whilst emergency services work together to ensure the safety of the people on the ride whilst they are being rescued."

Police said it's understood that no-one has serious injuries.

Several fire engines have been seen outside the theme park Credit: Theo Griffiths

It is being reported that it is the Super Trooper ride that is affected.

There is major disruption on the roads around the theme park as emergency services carry out a rescue operation.

There are heavy delays on all routes leading into the Skegness Pleasure Beach, with this afternoon's incident having taken place during the height of the school summer holidays.South Parade, Lumley Road and Wainfleet Road are among the routes affected.

Videos show the ride suspended mid-air Credit: Theo Griffiths

