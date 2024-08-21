A mother and three children killed in a house fire in Bradford have been named after police launched a murder investigation.

Officers were called to Westbury Road in the early hours of Wednesday.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, died at the scene. Her three children Aubree Birtle, aged 22 months, Oscar Birtle, five, and Denisty Birtle, nine, were taken to hospital but later died.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is in hospital with critical injuries.

Speaking at the scene on Wednesday afternoon, Supt Lucy Leadbeater, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Whilst enquiries are in their early stages, we believe that the fire was started deliberately, and that this incident was domestic related."

She added: "Specially trained officers are supporting the family, and my neighbourhood officers are in the area carrying out reassurance patrols."

Judith Cummins, the MP for Bradford South, said: "The news of this fatal house fire is a tragedy beyond words. The senseless death of this young woman and three little children is utterly heart-breaking."My thoughts are firmly with the family, friends, and loved-ones of those who died."

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said the incident was " heartbreaking".

She added: "My thoughts, and those of everyone across West Yorkshire, are with their family, friends, loved ones and the wider community."

