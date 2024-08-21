Police have launched a murder investigation after a parcel delivery driver was killed while trying to stop thieves stealing his van.

Officers were called to reports of a man seriously injured in Heights Drive, Armley, at around 6.50pm on Tuesday.

He was given emergency treatment by ambulance staff but was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police said initial enquiries suggest the victim, who was aged in his 40s and worked for a company delivering parcels for firms including Amazon, had delivered a package to an address about half a mile away, in Alliance Street.

When he returned to his van he found a male attempting to steal it.

As he tried to intervene, the thief sped off, with the victim only partially inside.

The van, a plain silver Ford Transit Cargo, crashed into two parked cars before being driven away leaving the victim injured in the street, between the junctions of Heights Way and Heights Bank.

The van was abandoned about six miles away in Highlands Walk, Belle Isle, a short time later.

Senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp James Entwistle said: “Our investigation remains at an early stage but, based on what we currently know, this appears to be a truly shocking incident where the victim has been killed while going about his business as a parcel delivery driver.

“His family has been informed and they are completely devastated about what has happened. We are working to support them at what is a really difficult time and are doing everything we can to get them the answers they need.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify the person whose incredibly dangerous actions have been responsible for causing his death."

He appealed for witnesses to come forward, adding: "People will be understandably appalled by this man’s death in these circumstances, and I want to reassure them that we are absolutely determined to find the person responsible.”

Pictures from the scene show a cordon and forensic officers as well as collision investigators.

An Amazon spokersperon said: “This is a terrible incident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the delivery driver's loved ones, family and colleagues at our delivery service provider. We will do all that we can to assist police with their investigations.”