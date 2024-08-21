A murder investigation has been launched after three children and a woman died in a house fire in Bradford.

A 29-year-old woman died at the scene following the incident on Westbury Road at 2.07am on Wednesday.

The children – two girls aged one and nine and a five-year-old boy – were taken to hospital but later died.

A 39-year-old man who was found critically injured was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Det Ch Insp Stacey Atkinson, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police, said: "This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives.

"Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.

"Early enquiries show that the fire was started deliberately, and we have arrested one man on suspicion of murder. He is seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire.

"While our enquiries are at an early stage, we do at this time believe the incident is domestic related.

"We are appealing anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward."

She added: “Specially trained officers are supporting the family, and we are working with local neighbourhood officers to carry out enquiries and provide reassurance in the area.”

