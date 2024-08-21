Tributes have been paid to the "resilience" of a double amputee who died when his mobility scooter was hit by a car.

Mark Jackson, 61, died following a collision on North Parade in Grantham, Lincolnshire, on 14 August.

His sister, Julie, said he was an "intelligent" man with a "legendary sense of humour".

She said: "His work friends described him as a walking, talking encyclopaedia and he was proud of the knowledge he had, and proud of the fact that when tested, he could provide an answer or fact quicker than Google.

“Mark was a loving father who leaves behind three sons and a daughter."

A joiner with a love of travel, botany and birds, Mr Jackson had both legs amputated last year, but his sister said: "He adapted to the changes with great resilience, which goes to show the type of person that he was.

“Mark was so loved by his sisters, and our mum is grieving the loss of her only son. His children are mourning the loss of their father. It’s a devastating loss for Mark to be taken so cruelly from us.

“He will be missed by everyone who knew him.”