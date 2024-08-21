Colleagues have paid tribute to a "beloved" delivery driver who was killed while trying to stop a thief stealing his van.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor has been named as the victim of the incident in Armley, Leeds, on Tuesday night.

Mr Kondor, who was in his 40s, had made a delivery to an address in Alliance Street when he returned to his van to find a male attempting to steal it.

He was dragged along by the vehicle as he tried to stop the vehicle being taken. It collided with two parked cars, leaving Mr Kondor fatally injured at around 6.50pm.

The van was later found abandoned about six miles away in Highlands Walk, Belle Isle.

An online fundraiser has been set up for Mr Kondor's family by Mike Neill, operations manager at SP Transport Group, where Mr Kondor worked.

Mr Neill wrote: " It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the loss of our beloved colleague. Claudiu was a dedicated and cherished member of the SP Transport Group family... This unimaginable loss has left us all devastated."

He added: " Claudiu was more than just a colleague—he was a friend, a confidant, and a valued member of our team. His commitment to his work and the camaraderie he brought to the workplace will never be forgotten.

"The impact of this tragedy extends far beyond our workplace, affecting all who had the privilege of knowing Claudiu."

Mr Kondor delivered parcels for companies including Amazon, who described what happened as a "terrible incident".

More than £3,000 has already been raised in Mr Kondor's memory. Mr Neill said it would be used to "alleviate some of the financial burdens" faced by his family.

Investigations into the incident are continuing. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

