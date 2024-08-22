Play Brightcove video

'Get down now': Bodycam footage shows the moment Lewis Merritt was arrested

A man who was found hiding in a loft after taking part in rioting in Rotherham has been jailed.

Bodycam footage released by South Yorkshire Police shows the moment an officer told Lewis Merritt "I can see your legs" as he attempted to evade arrest.

T he 27-year-old had thrown chairs and planks of wood at officers who were protecting the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Manvers on Sunday 4 August.

He was traced to an address in Mexborough 11 days later, but police were forced to break in through the door when there was no answer.

The bodycam footage shows officers at the mouth of the loft hatch, with one shouting: "Get down now. I can see your legs."

In response to a comment from Merritt he adds: "Yes, I'm here for you."

Lewis Merritt. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Merritt is then handcuffed and arrested, before being charged with violent disorder.

Sheffield Crown Court heard he was captured on video loitering around the area where the riot took place before becoming involved in ugly scenes.

As well as throwing missiles at police, he kicked a police van and moved barriers put in place to control crowds.

Hundreds of people had turned up to protest outside the hotel, where asylum seekers were being housed. The building's windows were later smashed and a bin was set alight and forced against the walls as trouble flared.

Merritt tried to hide his identity by wearing a face covering during the incident, but had already been caught on camera.

He initially gave no comment in a police interview but later pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was jailed for two years and eight months.

