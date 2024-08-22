Police have launched a manhunt over the suspected murder of a delivery driver in Leeds.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42, died while reportedly trying to stop his van being stolen in Heights Drive, Armley, on Tuesday evening.

A 32-year-old man, from Leeds, was arrested last night on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detectives have now issued an appeal to find Eddie Hampshire, 24, from Belle Isle, Leeds, who is also wanted on suspicion of murder.

He is believed to be in the Leeds area.

Det Ch Insp James Entwistle said: “The investigation into Mr Kondor’s murder is progressing at pace and we are now appealing for information from the public to help trace Eddie Hampshire as a suspect for his murder.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate him, following the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder last night, and we need to hear urgently from anyone who has seen Hampshire or who has any information that could assist in securing his arrest.”

