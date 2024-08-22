A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a parcel delivery driver died while trying to stop his van being stolen.

The 32-year-old man, from Leeds, was arrested on Wednesday night over the death of Claudiu-Carol Kondor.

Mr Kondor, 42, from Sheffield, died in Heights Drive, Armley, on Tuesday evening after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

The arrested man remains in custody being questioned by detectives from the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

The force is continuing to appeal for witnesses.

'A heartbreaking reminder of the dangers'

The Workers Union, which represents many delivery drivers, said the incident "serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by delivery drivers daily".

The union wants action to improve the safety of drivers workers, including better security protocols, more support from police and better training for drivers on handling potentially dangerous situations.

A spokesperson said: "Delivery drivers are the unsung heroes of our modern economy, ensuring that essential goods reach our homes and businesses. Yet, they often work in challenging conditions, facing long hours, demanding schedules, and, as this incident sadly highlights, significant personal risk.

"The death of this brave delivery driver is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers faced by those who deliver the goods we rely on every day. We must act now to protect these essential workers and ensure that they can do their jobs safely."

A fundraiser for Mr Kondor's family, set up by his colleagues, has now raised more than £10,000.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.