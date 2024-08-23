Play Brightcove video

Two brothers who were at the front of a mob attacking police during riots in the town have been jailed.

Luke and Paul Sissons were involved in a range of violent incidents outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers.

The hotel, which houses more than 200 asylum seekers, was at the centre of riots on 4 August.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the duo attacked a police dog van and violent confrontations with riot officers guarding the hotel.

Paul Sissons, a tunnelling team leader on the HS2 project, was filmed over a period of nearly four hours, first in a mob shouting at police and chanting "Tommy Robinson", a judge was told.

The 37-year-old, of Two Gates Way, Barnsley, was then captured as part of a group violently rocking a police van with officers and a dog inside.

He was later seen throwing missiles at a group of cornered officers.

Bodycam police footage showed Sissons angrily kicking and pushing at the police line as officers tried to push the crowd back.

It also showed his brother Luke Sissons, of The Green View, Barnsley, goading police with riot shield who were pinned against the hotel wall.

Video shown to the court showed the 34-year-old telling an officer "I hate immigrants," and asks him: "Why do you run away from immigrants, but when we do anything you cosh us?"

Dermot Hughes, defending both brothers, pointed out that they were both hanging their heads in shame on the videolink as the footage was shown to the judge.

He said they are both "thoroughly ashamed of their parts in this".

Mr Hughes said Paul Sissons, had had a well-paid job which was now in jeopardy.

Both men pleaded guilty to violent disorder at a previous hearing and jailed for three years each.

The Sissons brothers are the latest of more than 20 men who have now been jailed at Sheffield Crown Court.

The disorder outside the hotel which saw 58 police officers, three police dogs and a police horse injured, and involved rioters breaking into the hotel and trying to set the building alight.

