A neighbour has described the "horrendous" moment he witnessed a fire that killed a mother and her three children in Bradford.

Harold Pullan, 82, lives opposite the semi-detached property on Westbury Road where a blaze broke out in the early hours of Wednesday.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, died at the scene. Her children, 22-month-old Aubree, Oscar, five, and Denisty, nine, died in hospital.

Mr Pullan, who has lived on the street all his life, was woken by the incident at 3am. He said: "You don't expect to see it - like to watch it in real life when people's lives are in danger. I mean it was just so horrendous."

He added: "I could have had a heart attack when I was watching it. I still haven't settled down.

"You don't expect it, do you, something like that? It's just so hard to see."

Bryonie Gawith and her three children Aubree, Oscar and Denisty Birtle died in the fire. Credit: Facebook

Police have described the incident as domestic-related.

A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Mr Pullan said the family were "lovely".

He added: "[Bryonie] was nice, I mean, we just passed pleasantries but the kids were lovely, they used to play out. I like to see the kids play because I've lived on this road over 82 years and I like to see other children coming on after me."

He paid tribute to pay to the firefighters who responded to the incident, saying they were "so brave".

"I watched them run in to that house, fight their way in and fight their way out with all the family and the firemen exhausted on the floor when they came out and one getting injured. It was just so horrendous."

A book of condolence has been opened at St John the Evangelist Church, where a remembrance service of remembrance has been held on Thursday.

