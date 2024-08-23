Performances have been halted and campers warned to stay safe at Leeds Festival as Storm Lilian hit the site.

A yellow wind warning is currently in place for Friday, with gusts of up to 60mph.

A spokesperson said there would be no performances on the BBC 1 stage and Aux stage on Friday due to the weather.

"We definitely won't be opening the arena at 11am, but we are targeting as soon as possible after that and we will update you further. However, we have definitely lost the BBC Radio 1 stage and Aux stage today, and there will be no performances on it.

"We remain hopeful that everything else will continue as planned and that we will still have an amazing weekend."

Videos on social media showed tents flying in the air, and fences blown across the site.

Earlier on Friday morning, they urged people to stay in their cars for safety until strong winds eased.

"If you are in your car, please remain there. If you are not yet at the festival site, please delay your arrival. Your safety is our number one priority. Remember to look out for each other."

The Met office said Storm Lilian is expected to ease by the afternoon.

Around 90,000 people are expected to descend on Bramham Park over the bank holiday weekend.

Roads around the site are closed for the duration of the Festival, with drivers being warned to expect delays due to heavy congestion in the area.

Commuters were also told to allow plenty of time for their journeys.

