A man has been charged with murder after a parcel delivery driver died while trying to stop his van being stolen in Leeds.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42, from Sheffield died on Heights Drive in Armley on Tuesday evening after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

Mark Ross, 32, of Conference Road in Armley has been charged with murder. He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court.

Police say that a 24-year-old man who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

A woman who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

