A teenager who launched a frenzied attack with a shard of broken glass in a school reception has been jailed.

Louis Melotte, 17, posted a series of chilling messages on social media, warning people "today is the day", before the incident at Birley Academy in Sheffield on 1 May.

CCTV footage shows Melotte enter the reception and ask for a staff member, when three schoolgirls enter the area.

He is then seen attacking the 12-year-old girl, without warning, with the piece of glass which was hidden in his sleeve.

Molly Bulmer, a youth mentor who was in the area, tried to intervene and was also attacked, while receptionist, Alicia Richards, ushered the three girls away.

Ms Bulmer tried to restrain the boy and recalled him saying: "This was meant to happen".

Prosecutor, Katy Rafter, said the boy got away and tried to attack the Ms Richards.

Both were scratched during the incident, which forced the school to go into lockdown.

In her victim impact statement which was read out at court, she said she's lucky to be alive:

"In truth I do not think I have really come to terms with what happened to me on the day of this incident.The fact that I managed to escape without at least life changing injuries is baffling to me.

"I feel very fortunate to be alive."

Detective Constable Thomas Ryan, from the Major Crime Unit, said both staff members will be put forward for Bravery Awards.

"This was a devastating attack in a school setting. It is amazing that no one was seriously injured and I want to express my sincere gratitude to Ms Bulmer and Ms Richards for the bravery they showed in such a terrifying setting.

"They instinctively went towards danger and grappled with Melotte to prevent him from inflicting any further harm, and South Yorkshire Police will be nominating them for bravery awards."

Melotte, of Jaunty Avenue, Sheffield, was found guilty of three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this month.

He had already pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding without intent and possession of a sharply pointed article on a school premises.

An order preserving his anonymity was lifted by the judge following his conviction earlier this month.

On Friday, he was given a 10-year extended sentence comprising five years in a young offender institution and an extended licence period of five years.

