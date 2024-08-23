A self-employed gas fitter, who filmed the Rotherham riots, has been jailed after he turned on officers after he was bitten by a police dog.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Christopher Rodgers, 38, was bitten "in an area of particular tenderness."

After he was bitten by the dog, Rodgers shouted: "Why are you refusing to take an Englishman to hospital?"

Rodgers was part of a group of people who were throwing missiles from a nearby housing estate at officers who were trying to clear pockets of those involved.

He was also aggressive towards officers as they were arresting him.

The judge hard how Rodgers did nothing but watch and film hours of rioting outside a Rotherham on Snapchat.

Adrian Strong, defending, told Judge Jeremy Richardson KC his client had seen the afternoon as something of a social occasion:

"There was chatting, there was talking, there was high spirits and alcohol started flowing."

Rodgers, of Millmoor Road, Barnsley, was jailed for two years.

