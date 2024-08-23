Storm Lilian has left tens of thousands without power and cancelled trains across the region.

There was a yellow wind weather warning in place for Friday morning.

Northern Powergrid said more than 60,000 people were left without power in North East and Yorkshire, with West Yorkshire being the worst affected area.

It said engineers "responded quickly" and have since reconnected over 27,000 customers.

"We are working around the clock, 24 hours a day, to assess any damage being caused, answer customer calls, deploy additional support vehicles and have prepared further resources to deploy to the areas we anticipate could be affected."

Northern Rail said train services running across the whole Northern network will be cancelled, delayed or revised at short notice.

The Carlisle / Skipton to Leeds, Leeds to York via Harrogate, Leeds to Manchester Victoria and Scarborough to Hull lines have all been affected.

The disruption is expected to last until 2pm on Friday and passengers have been advised to avoid travelling where they can.

There were minor delays at Leeds Bradford Airport. Three flights were cancelled or diverted on Friday morning.

A spokesperson said operations are running as usual.

The strong winds began at 5am across the region leaving a trail of uprooted trees, from Leeds to Beverley.

Trees damaged on Street Lane in Roundhay, and at Beverley Beck. Credit: Jane Fox / Julie Barbour

The opening of Leeds Festival was delayed and a number of acts were cancelled when the severe weather hit the site.

BBC Radio 1 stage and the Aux stage have since been shut, with organisers confirming that there will be no performances on Friday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…