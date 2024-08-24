Crowds gather to honour airmen killed in bomber crash 80 years ago

Play Brightcove video

Report by Emma Wilkinson

Dozens of people gathered in Kirton in Lindsey near Gainsborough for a special service in memory of six airmen who died in a plane crash in the town.

The Halifax bomber came down on its way back to base in 1944 after an engine failure. Six men on the aircraft died and one survived.

Local resident and veteran, Tony Bartlett, spent three years working on plans for a memorial on Spa Hill, describing the project as a 'labour of love.'

He said he was inspired to do it after reading that relatives of one of the airmen had come to the town looking for information:

"It fetched a lump to my throat that one of the family had come purposely to look for where the crash happened and couldn't find anything. So being a military man, I felt I had to do something."

Sgt William Harvey was 19 years old when he died in the crash. His younger brother, Robin Harvey, attended the service today and said that when he first started researching what happened to his brother he was 'very surprised' at how little was known in the town.

He said: "When we first came here 20 years ago, we thought there might be some kind of memorial. We went into several pubs expecting to see photos from RAF Blyton and we went into odd shops just looking for any information. We did manage to find a chap who knew where the bomber had crashed and by chance we met a lady who remembered it."

Robin said it was 'fantastic' that the sacrifice his brother and others made was finally being remembered:

"There was a big age gap between the two of us, so I don't have many memories of him. We had a picture of him that was black and white and hand-painted for my mother, but I don't remember my parents ever talking about what happened.

"So this is fantastic, really fantastic. And I think he earned it. Although he didn't fly over Germany, his next flight would have done."

The monument is the second that Tony Bartlett has designed for Kirton in Lindsey - in 2021 he spearheaded a project to create a sculpture of a farmer with an old potato plough, to celebrate the town's agricultural heritage.

