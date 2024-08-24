Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a house fire in Bradford which killed a mother and her three young children.

Bryonie Gawith aged 29, and her three children – Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and 22-month-old, Aubree Birtle – died after their home on Westbury Road was deliberately set alight in the early hours of the 21 August.

Overnight a number of warrants were executed in the Keighley area in relation to the murder investigation.

Two men aged 36 and 45 years old were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time.

Scenes remain in place for searches at a number of addresses on Carlby Grove, Carlton Street, Malsis Road and Minnie Street.

A 39-year-old man has already been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is in hospital with critical injuries.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team said: “Extensive enquiries remain ongoing today in what is very much a live and active investigation.

“Specialist officers are continuing to support the family. They are understandably devastated at their loss, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.

“We are continuing to appeal for any information in relation to the fire, and keen to speak to anyone who might have any information to come forward.”

Bryonie's fiancé and father of the three children said previously he would "take their place in a heartbeat".

