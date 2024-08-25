A motorcyclist died after crashing with a double-decker bus and a car in North Yorkshire.

The crash happened at 7.20pm on Friday (August 23) on the B1222 between South Milford and Sherburn-in-Elmet.

North Yorkshire Police said it involved a green Kawasaki motorcycle heading towards Squire’s Café from Sherburn-in-Elmet, a silver Volvo travelling in the same direction and an Arriva double-decker bus heading in the opposite direction.

“Sadly, the motorcyclist was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed,” a force spokesperson said.

The road closed after the crash while emergency services responded to the incident and investigated the scene. It reopened at 6.30am on Saturday.

“Our thanks go to members of the public who stopped to assist at the scene,” the police spokesperson said.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward to help the investigation.