Four more people have been arrested in connection with the investigation into a fatal house fire in Bradford in the early hours of August 21.

Bryonie Gawith aged 29, and her three children – Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five-, and 22-month-old, Aubree Birtle – died after their home in Westbury Road was deliberately set alight.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following police enquiries in the Keighley area in the early hours of this morning (August 26).

Two other people, a 54-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were also arrested from the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 44-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder shortly after 10am this morning after he attended a police station.

Scenes are in place on Kensington Street and Alice Street in Keighley as enquiries continue today.

A 36-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Friday remains in custody.

A 45-year-old man who was also arrested on Friday has been released with no further action and eliminated from the investigation.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday remains in hospital, where his condition is described as critical.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information in relation to the fire to contact them.

