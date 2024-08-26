Rare Red Howler monkey born at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A third rare Venezuelan red howler monkey has been born at Doncaster's Wildlife Park.

The baby is too young to determine it's sex and was born to mum Tila and dad Geronimo who already have Pabla and Carlos.

“Mum and baby are doing well - this is the third birth in under three years". said the park’s Primates Team Leader Greg Clifton.

Red howlers were introduced into the wildlife park in 2021 and Pabla was thought to be the first baby born in the UK

They can live up to 20 years in the wild but have become increasingly rare because of the destruction of their natural habitat.

The howler monkeys are in the South American section of the 175 acre park alongside giant anteaters.

