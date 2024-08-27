Body found in search for missing Christine Stenson from Doncaster

A body has been found during the search for Christine Stenson, missing from her home in Doncaster for two weeks.

Christine, 66, was reported missing by her family and last seen on 12 August in the Wheatley area at around 5.30pm.

Her family have searched for her ever since, as have police and search and rescue teams.

There have been some potential sightings - two were thought to have been in Elmfield Park just a few miles from her home.

Police officers found the body today (27 August) whilst searching for Christine and say while formal identification is yet to take place, they believe it to be her.

"Her family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time. We want to take this opportunity to thank the public who have been incredibly supportive in sharing our appeals about Christine’s disappearance and for passing on information to assist our inquiry.

"We also want to extend our thanks to partners including Lowland Rescue, who have assisted with searches. Our thoughts are with Christine’s loved ones at this difficult time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.