A boy aged 15 has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a suspected double stabbing in Sheffield.Police were called to Ribston Mews, in the Darnall area of the city, at 7.25pm on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) following reports of an assault.

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries which are believed to be stab wounds.The 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remains in police custody.

The road was taped off by police following the assault and a scene remains in place while officers conduct their enquiries.Sheffield Detective Superintendent Nikki Leach said: “We would like to reassure our communities that we are treating this as an isolated incident and we are working at pace to identify those involved and ascertain circumstances.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.