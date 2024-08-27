A man who paid three strangers to recycle his rubbish has been fined nearly £1,400 after it was fly-tipped.

Ghazanfar Hussain, 39, of Roseberry Street, Rotherham, paid three strangers £350 for a lorry load of waste to be removed, after they were recommended by a friend.

The three men took a second load of rubbish - agreeing that they would be paid when they returned with a receipt, but they never returned. Hussain said he'd not seen them since.

Wood, plaster boards and bedding were part of the rubbish dumped in Scholes Lane, Scholes, last summer.

Hussain admitted that the waste was from his property and that he had not checked that the men removing it had a waste carriers license.

Cllr Saghir Alam, Cabinet Member for Finance & Safe and Clean Communities said: "Householders have a Duty of Care to check that someone they pay to remove waste from their property is a licensed waste carrier.

"Remember, your waste is still your responsibility, even when you’ve given it to someone else."

Hussain pleaded guilty to not performing his duty of care and magistrates fined him £550, ordered him to pay £606 costs and a victim surcharge of £220.

