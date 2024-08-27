A man accused of murdering a delivery driver who died as he tried to stop his van from being stolen in Leeds is due to go on trial next year.

Mark Ross, of Conference Road, Armley, Leeds, made his first appearance at Leeds crown court today (27 August) after being charged with the murder of 42-year-old Claudiu-Carol Kondor.

Appearing via a video link from prison, the 32-year-old was not asked to enter a plea.

Mr Kondor from Sheffield died on Heights Drive in Armley on 20 August after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

Credit: GoFundMe

A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder last week and has been released on bail.

Eddie Hampshire, from Belle Isle, Leeds, was arrested following a public appeal.

A woman, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

Ross has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on September 20.

Judge Robin Mairs set a date of March 4 for the trial, which is expected to last seven days.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.