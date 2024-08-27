Two police officers who came to the aid of a hungry and penniless woman who hadn't eaten for days, have been praised for their kindness.

In a social media post by Lincolnshire Police, PCs Mounde and Postles are named as the duo who went over and above after attending an incident in Gainsborough.

They arrived to find a woman who had no money, no food and hadn't eaten for days, with a hungry dog at her side.

After they discovered that nearby Food Banks were closed for the Bank Holiday Weekend, the officers decided to reach out to Tesco.

They asked if they had anything they were throwing out, or anything soon to go out of date, explaining the woman’s predicament.

Tesco staff said they would be happy to help and provided the woman with a week's worth of shopping for free, inviting officers to pick out items from across the store.

They even donated food for her dog too.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We delivered the food to the woman who was lost for words and could only express her thanks.

"We’re here to protect our communities, keep them safe and support them whenever we can – and that doesn’t always mean making an arrest. This is one example, one of many, which showcases the incredible community spirit in Lincolnshire and what makes our county so special."

The facebook post attracted more than 2,500 comments and 2,700 shares with praise for both the officers and the supermarket, with comments such as: "These are the stories that need sharing more often. We always hear the horror stories. Or cops being bad. But so many do do the job for genuine reasons."

"Going above and beyond the call of duty once again! Police officers don’t get enough recognition for the good work they do! Such a lovely kind gesture from the officers and Tesco staff for the generosity .....:

"PC Mounde and PC Postles, and the staff at Tescos - you absolute stars. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

"Absolute brilliant, well done to the Police Officers and of course Tescos. PC Mounde and PC Postles, you are the true epitome of what we require in today’s Policing. Thank you, on behalf of all decent people."

