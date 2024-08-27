Play Brightcove video

Sarah Clark reports on this year's West Indian Carnival

Thousands of people lined the streets of Chapletown in Leeds to marvel at the brightly coloured costumes in the annual West Indian Carnival.

It was first held in 1967 and is now one of the longest running and most authentic carnival parades in Europe and the biggest event of its kind outside of London.

Carnival dates back to 1967

Sir Arthur France MBE, founded the event, he said: "I'm very proud because I was very lucky to be born in the Caribbean and I understand the history and the culture and the heritage."

Kearn Williams, a trustee, said: "Absolute joy to see people experience it, all the hard work, seeing people on the streets in their costumes, it's unmatched."

Fun for all ages

And the Lord Mayor Leeds, Cllr Abigail Marshall Katung praised the people of Leeds for their 'welcoming and loving spirit'.

"You can see from the diversity around here there is nothing as good as different people from all different parts of the world come together. If we continue with the welcoming and loving spirit that we are, people of Leeds, this will continue for a very long time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.