Two men have been charged with murdering a mother and her three children at their home in Bradford.

Mohammed Shabir, 44, of Alice Street, Keighley and Calum Sunderland, 25, of Calton Street, Keighley, have both been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Bryonie Gawith, who was 29, and her three children – Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five-, and 22-month-old, Aubree Birtle – died after their home in Westbury Road was deliberately set alight on Wednesday 21 August.

A 39-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A 36-year-old man arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder and attempt murder has been interviewed and released on conditional bail.

A 54-year-old woman and 42-year-old man arrested on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender have been interviewed and released on bail.

The two men charged have been remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court tomorrow (Wednesday, 28 August).

