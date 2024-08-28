Play Brightcove video

Ben Bason went to see what the parrots had to say

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park has been inundated with hundreds of parrots which were bought during the pandemic and owners are now giving up.

The charity houses around 1300 parrots, including some that know a swear word or two.

It's home to the National Parrot sanctuary, which means they take in parrots that need to be re-homed and since the end of the pandemic they've seen a huge rise.

Founder Steve Nichols said: "People throughout the pandemic increased in all pets, what we didn't anticipate is people were buying really expensive parrots as well.

"They only keep them for 3-4 years before most of them decide they are not the best pet to have.

"Usually on a normal year we'd take 120 to 130 birds, we're only in August and already at 220, so fingers crossed it won't get much worse."

Some of the parrots housed at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park are known for their swearing.

Steve Nichols said: "It's not our fault! But people do come and enjoy listening to it!

"It won't go away - we are home to the UK's swearing parrots!"

Special signs have now been installed warning people what to expect from the birds.

