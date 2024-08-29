Power station operator, Drax, has agreed to pay £25 million after an energy watchdog found it submitted inaccurate sustainability data.

Ofgem found it failed to report data adequately after an investigation into the sustainability of the biomass it uses at its wood-burning power plant.

A former coal-fired power station, Drax is now the UK's largest biomass generator.

Biomass involves burning wood or plants to create heat, transport fuel or electricity, and Biomass generators have become a key part of the government's drive to meet climate targets.

The power plant in, Selby, North Yorkshire receives hefty Government subsidies from burning biomass wood chips.

Ofgem said it l acked the necessary data governance and controls in place, meaning it did not give the regulator accurate and robust data on the type of wood it uses.

However, they did not find any evidence that Drax's biomass is not sustainable or that Drax had been issued renewables obligation certificates (ROCs) incorrectly.

Wooden pellets are used to create biomass fuel. Credit: PA

The watchdog's Chief Executive, Jonathan Brearley, said there is "no excuse" for Drax's inaccurate data submission.

"This has been a complex and detailed investigation. Energy consumers expect all companies, particularly those receiving millions of pounds annually in public subsidies, to comply with all their statutory requirements.<

"The legislation is clear about Drax's obligations - that's why we took tough action."

Drax will now pay £25 million to its voluntary redress fund as a result of the findings.

The fund i s used to help charities support vulnerable energy customers.

The power plant has faced continued criticism over the sustainability of its wood-burning power generation business.

Green groups argue the practice it is not a renewable form of energy generation and that pellet production can contribute to deforestation.

Earlier this month, 22 climate campaigners were arrested at a protest over claims the power plant is the UK’s largest single source of carbon emissions.

