The sudden closure of a care home for vulnerable residents with dementia 'must never happen again', a review has found.

Hazel Garth Care Home in Knottingley, was closed by Wakefield Council in May 2024, leaving six families with just a day to prepare their elderly relatives for eviction.

Most were picked up in taxis the following day and moved into alternative accommodation.

The 30-page report described how one resident died 16 days after being moved.

The independent review found the closure "should not have happened in the way it did" and highlighted the "harm and distress" caused to residents, their families and all the staff.

It added there wasn’t enough focus on the needs of residents.

The investigation also found failings in leadership and management, and information was not shared with families, staff, and senior politicians which they needed to know.

It said decisions, including the moving of residents from their homes within a 24 – 48 hour period, were "not justified."

The council has since apologised for its failings.

It's Leader, Cllr Denise Jeffery, said: "I’m deeply sorry to the residents, their families, and our staff at Hazel Garth for the impact this decision had on them.

"I’ve listened to some extremely distressing stories from the families. The extent to which we let them down is starkly set out in the independent report. And the seriousness of the failings underlines how this must never be allowed to happen again."

Janet Waggott, who carried out the review said she is "reassured" by action that has since been taken by the council.

She al so called for compensation to be paid for the distress caused to residents and their families.

Wakefield Council said it had already taken "proactive improvement steps" including apologising to residents’ families, and strengthening leadership in adult social care.

There has been an overhaul of the leadership of it's adult social care service.

In June, the council confirmed that Jo Webster, the corporate director for adults, health and communities, had stepped down.

The review, which took seven weeks, was commissioned jointly by the Leader and Chief Executive of the council a month after the care home closure.

