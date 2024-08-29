A serious three vehicle collision has shut the A1 near Ferrybridge.

Three people are reported to have sustained serious injuries with a number of others were also reported to be walking wounded.

The National Highways said all emergency services including the Air Ambulance are in attendance.

Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident was reported just after midday, closing the road southbound between J41 (M62) and J40 (Ferrybridge).

Officers are warning drivers to delay their journeys, seek alternative routes, and allow extra time.

The southbound traffic is currently being diverted through the M62 and towards J33.

The Northbound carriageway was also closed but has now since reopened.