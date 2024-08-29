Two men have admitted setting fire to a bus during riots in Leeds sparked by children from a local family being taken into care.

Trouble broke out after social services were called to deal with a child protection issue on Luxor Street in Harehills on July 18.

During the unrest a patrol car was overturned and a bus set alight, forcing passengers to flee.

Tensions spilled over after police arrived to provide back-up.

Over the course of several hours, large crowds gathered, police were attacked with missiles and several fires were started.

On Thursday Mark Mitchell, 34, and Milan Zamostny, 30, both pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Zamostny, of Luxor Avenue, also admitted a charge of violent disorder at Leeds Crown Court.

Mitchell, of Strathmore View, pleaded guilty to the same charge at an earlier hearing.

Both men were remanded in custody until their sentencing on October 1.

A burnt-out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills Credit: Katie Dickinson/PA

Judge Guy Kearl KC, the Recorder of Leeds, told them it was "almost inevitable that an immediate custodial sentence will be passed".

The court heard that Zamostny, who followed proceedings with the help of a Romanian interpreter, has learning difficulties and there were "suggestions" he had been trafficked into the UK as a teenager.

Earlier this month Iustin Dobre, 37, also pleaded guilty to one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered over the bus fire.

He did not enter a plea for a second charge of violent disorder and will appear in court for a further hearing later on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Celan Valentin Palaghia, 21, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson after setting fire to furniture during the unrest.

He admitted setting fire to furniture and bins belonging to persons unknown.

