Play Brightcove video

A couple felt afraid and vulnerable in their own home after two men ransacked their house and stole precious jewellery worth tens of thousands of pounds.

The thieves were caught on CCTV breaking into Sharon and Kevin Mills' home in Auckley late on the 18 August.

Shortly after 11pm, camera footage captured two hooded men, with a ladder in tow, arriving at the home they've lived in for 40 years.

They had ripped out the alarm system and smashed through the front door.

They didn't leave a drawer unopened in their search for things to steal, leaving with a collection of family jewellery, including Sharon's mums wedding ring.

Jewellery worth tens of thousands was stolen.

Her mum had lived with them four years ago until her death.

Sharon said, " I get insecure, these people know who you are, but they don't know who you are and it's not a nice feeling.

"Some of the things she left, they had been in that and that's what I can't cope with. I just thank God that nobody were hurt."

The men returned just an hour later to take two vehicles - a car and a work van. The van was later found abandoned.

Every room in the house was ransacked.

The couple were on holiday at the time, now Kevin is now appealing for anyone with information to trace the suspects.

He said, "We've worked hard for what we've got, and these people think they've got the sole right to break into people's homes and take what isn't theirs.

"Sharon won't even look at the photos, if she saw them then I think she'd want to move straight away. She couldn't bare to see her home like it was. It's heartbreaking for me to see her like she is.

"The way they walked off is like they walked out of the pub, not a care in the world, and they'll continue doing it until people get caught."

Latest figures from the Office of National Statistics show from the year to March, the residential burglary rate in England was 7.5 per 1000 household.

In Yorkshire and the Humber the rate was 10.6, but in South Yorkshire, it's almost double the England average, at 14.3 per 1000.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…