A man from Doncaster who made death threats to an MP during a constituency tour has been jailed.

Michael Donaldson was arrested on March 22 after threatening to "slit the throat" of Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband.

The 56-year-old approached Mr Miliband in Bentley, leaving the MP feeling intimidated and a member of his staff "clearly shaken".

Donaldson tried to pass of the comments as a "joke" when he was arrested by officers on the same day.

But he was later caught saying "Ed Miliband…. He will be in a body bag when I see him next" while in custody.

Ed Miliband was approached while on a constituency tour in March.

Donaldson, of Askern Road, Bentley, admitted one count of making a threat to kill. A second count of making a threat to kill was ordered to remain on file.

He was sentenced to three years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court.

Detective Constable Jack Goodall, who was the officer in charge of this case, said his behaviour was "alarming."

"Donaldson's behaviour caused Mr Miliband and his staff to understandably be considerably concerned for their safety.

"Officers acted quickly on this concerning report to arrest Donaldson and with the evidence captured he had no choice but to plead guilty in court."

A restraining order was also imposed which prevents Donaldson from attending Mr Miliband's constituency office.

