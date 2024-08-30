Former Prime Minister, Theresa May, is set talk about the abuses of power she confronted at the highest level at the renowned Ilkley Literature Festival this autumn.

The event, now in it's 51st year, is the North's longest running literary festival.

Mrs May's will open up about the public’s erosion of trust in politicians and public institutions, how the powerful repeatedly chose to use their power to protect themselves – such as the Hillsborough and Grenfell tragedies, and parliamentary scandals.

It's based on her book, The Abuse of Power.

The former Prime Minister and Home Secretary argues for a radical rethink in how we approach politics and public life and why we need to act now to rebuild that trust.

Mrs May made a tearful resignation as prime minister in 2019. Credit: PA

Mrs May became prime minister in 2016, after she took over from David Cameron who stepped down after Britain voted to leave the EU, despite campaigning to remain.

But after three rollercoaster years, she resigned as PM in 2019.

She stayed in politics for many years, remaining on the backbenches as an MP to "devote her full time" to her constituency of Maidenhead.

But Mrs may later announced that she would not seek re-election in July, joining a record number of Conservative MPs standing down at the election.

The 67-year-old has been a consistent campaigner on modern slavery and human trafficking, and launched her Global Commission in October.

The former PM joins a star-studded literary line-up for the festival in October, including thinkers, writers, and entertainers such as Susie Dent, Jodi Picoult, Kate Atkinson, and Tom Heap.

Ilkley Festival was launched in 1974 by the poet WH Auden, and offers a platform for established and emerging poets and writers.

The two-week autumn festival brings literature and poetry of national and international significance to audiences of over 22,000.

It will take place at the festival venue, Kings Hall, and venues across the spa town from 4-20 October.

